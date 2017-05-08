Fresh plea for information as police in Leeds continue search for missing woman

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information regarding a woman whose disappearance they say is a “genuine mystery”.

Svitlana Krasnoselska, also known as Lana, was last seen at her home in Micklefield, near Leeds, early on Monday, April 3.

The 40-year-old mother previously lived on Dunhill Rise, Halton, and also has connections in the East End Park area.

West Yorkshire Police’s Det Supt Lisa Atkinson, who is leading the investigation, said: “It has now been five weeks since Lana went missing, and her family are still desperate to hear that she is okay.

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace her, including physical searches of the area around her home where she was last seen, and that work is ongoing.

“It is unusual for someone to be missing for this long and for us not to be able to find any trace of them and we remain very concerned for her welfare.

“We are continuing to appeal for the public’s help and would like to hear from anyone who thinks they have seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her.

“We are still building up a picture of her lifestyle and connections and would like to hear from anyone who knows her through work or socially who has any information that could be useful to us.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Lana herself to get in touch.

“If you have gone away for whatever reason then I would urge you to contact us as soon as possible so that we can check you are okay.”

Originally from Ukraine, Lana is described as 5ft 3in tall and of medium build with dark shoulder-length hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing a black coat with a fur hood and carrying a black handbag with a metal circle detail on it.

Anyone with information is asked to ring Leeds District CID on West Yorkshire Police’s 101 number.