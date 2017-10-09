Fresh plans submitted for kitchen garden at historic Harrogate hotel

An application to erect new apartments could help to preserve a grade II listed hotel, famous for being the site where Agatha Christie was discovered after her mysterious disappearance.

The bid to erect 12 new apartments on the former kitchen garden of the Old Swan Hotel could help cover the costs of maintaining the building according to it's owners, Classic Lodges.

David Ritson, General Manager of the Old Swan Hotel said: "We are really excited about this project in terms of the building, retaining original features while the plans are sympathetic to the garden, a really positive step.

"Financially it could have a real impact, as you can imagine to have a Victoria hotel like this here takes a lot of money to keep going as it is and we want to keep the bedrooms, restaurant and other features up to standard and it is where the funds will go."

Details of the plan include proposals by developer, Newby, to convert a former potting shed into a bin and bike store, repairing the wall boundary to the garden along with retaining mature trees on the side.

Along with underground parking the developer also intends to repair the walled boundary to the garden and retain mature trees.

Nick Moody, Director of Newby said: "This is all part of the continuing refurbishment of the hotel. Previously the group who own the hotel have disposed of land for similar efforts and has provided cash for the hotel which they have used to re-generate the hotel.

"The project is going to be in keeping with the environment around the hotel and with underground parking will not clutter the area with additional vehicles."

An application was previously submitted on the same site last year for 13 two bed units, but this was withdrawn in December due to concerns raised over drainage and the impact on the environment of the area.

In planning documents it is noted the plans now include outlines for putting underground storage tanks in place to address this.