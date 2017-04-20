Free ‘manicures’ for Leeds vets rescue fund

A LEEDS vets is offering pets a free ‘manicure’ as part of a drive to raise cash for its rescue fund.

Beechwood Veterinary Group set up the fund to pay for the expensive treatment and care of dozens of stray cats, dogs and wildlife that are handed in at its four city branches every week.

One of the fund’s beneficieries is a stray cat, since named Mr Smith, which was taken to Beechwood’s Beeston branch with multiple injuries, including a dislocated hip and fractured leg, after a car accident.

Mr Smith was then taken to Beechwood’s Crossgates branch, where his leg was surgically repaired and he received a hip replacement. The treatment cost £2500 and was paid for by the Beechwood Rescue Fund.

The free nail clipping clinics will run throughout May at all four branches, Garforth, Beeston, Chapel Allerton and Crossgates, and pet-owners will be asked to provide a donation to the rescue fund in lieu of payment.

Kelly Mann, Practice Manager said: “Unfortunately, Mr Smith’s case is not unusual, we see a lot of stray animals in need of veterinary attention each month so it is vital that we continue to raise money for our rescue fund, so we can help provide the care these animals so desperately need.

“Free nail clipping clinics not only promote the importance of nail maintenance in pets, but they also give clients the opportunity to help support our rescue fund.

The clinics will also be supporting British Veterinary Nurse Association’s (BVNA) National Veterinary Nurse Awareness Month, which promotes the role of veterinary nurses.

To book a free nail clipping, call your nearest Beechwood branch.