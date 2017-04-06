Free heart and epilepsy training at civic hall

People will learn how to treat an epileptic seizure and spot if someone is having a heart attack at an awareness training session at Leeds Civic Hall.

Supported by the Lord Mayor of Leeds Councillor Gerry Harper and delivered by Epilepsy Action and Heart Research - which are the Lord Mayor’s chosen charities this year - the free session on May 5 will teach people what to do in the event of illness or an emergency.

Epilepsy Action is a charity close to Councillor Harper’s heart, following his diagnosis for the condition in 2004.

The Lord Mayor has close family who have suffered with heart disease and it was with this firmly in his mind that he made the decision to also support Heart Research during his mayoral year.

Councillor Harper said: “I am delighted we are providing free training for members of the public who want to learn how they can help someone who is having an epileptic fit or heart attack.

“After they’ve completed the training course they will not only have the skills, but also the confidence to know what to do in an emergency situation until help arrives and this will definitely save lives and make our community a safer place.”

The morning training session from Epilepsy Action will explain the different types of seizures, diagnosis and treatment as well as what to do if witnessing a seizure. The afternoon session from Heart Medical will help people to recognise the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and teach them basic first aid in the event of a cardiac arrest, including how to use a defibrillator.

Anyone interested in future sessions can email lordmayorsoffice@leeds.gov.uk.