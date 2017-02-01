Four Yorkshire MPs vote against Article 50 Brexit bill

Brexit moved a step closer after MPs voted for the first time in favour of legislation to pave the way for Theresa May to trigger the formal process of leaving the EU.

They include Yorkshire's Sheffield Hallam MP Nick Clegg, York MP Rachael Maskell, Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman and Wakefield MP Mary Creagh.

Nick Clegg

The European Union (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill will allow the Prime Minister to invoke Article 50 of the EU treaties and was backed by 498 MPs to 114, a majority of 384, at second reading in the House of Commons, its first stage.

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was unable to contain a revolt on his frontbench as two shadow cabinet ministers quit so they could defy his orders and vote against the Bill.

Shadow environment secretary and York Central MP Rachael Maskell and shadow equalities minister and Brent Central MP Dawn Butler both defied a three-line whip so they could vote in line with their heavily Remain-backing constituencies.

Mr Corbyn will decide later on how to respond to an expected rebellion among junior frontbenchers over Article 50.

York MP Rachael Maskell

Following a marathon 17 hours of debate over two days, MPs will now await the publication on Thursday of the Government's promised white paper setting out its strategy for withdrawal from the EU.

Downing Street said it would "reflect the Government's plan for Brexit as the PM set out in her speech on our negotiating objectives".

The major Commons skirmishes on the Bill are expected to take place next week during its committee stage, when the Government is likely to face attempts to amend it from all sides.