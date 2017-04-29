Four-year-old boy dies in serious collision in Leeds

A four-year-old boy has died after being involved in a serious collision in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police received a call at 4.53pm of reports of a collision on Chapeltown Road, in Leeds outside the Reginald Centre.

Emergency services including ambulance were at the scene in three minutes and found a four-year-old child with serious injuries.

The young boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and was sadly pronounced dead.

Chapeltown Road is currently closed between Sholebroke Avenue and Harehills Avenue.

The family of the young boy are being supported by specially trained officers.

Enquiries are ongoing.