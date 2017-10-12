Search

Four suffer smoke inhalation in Otley house fire

Three crews attended the house fire in Otley this morning.
Three crews attended the house fire in Otley this morning.
0
Have your say

Four people have been taken to hospital this morning following a house fire in West Yorkshire.

They had suffered smoke inhalation after fire broke out in the kitchen of a house on Maylea Drive just before 6am today (Thursday).

Fire crews from Otley, Rawdon and Shipey attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to tackle the fire.

A fire spokesperson confirmed that four people were taken to hospital suffering with smoke inhalation and that the house had working smoke detectors.

A fire investigation officer also attended the incident.

l

YEP Says: Leeds really does deserve to have a top-class station

30th March 1982 The Princess of Wales chats to a patient at St. Gemma's Hospice, Leeds.

Celebrating 40 years of hospice care in Leeds