Four suffer smoke inhalation in Otley house fire

Four people have been taken to hospital this morning following a house fire in West Yorkshire.

They had suffered smoke inhalation after fire broke out in the kitchen of a house on Maylea Drive just before 6am today (Thursday).

Fire crews from Otley, Rawdon and Shipey attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to tackle the fire.

A fire spokesperson confirmed that four people were taken to hospital suffering with smoke inhalation and that the house had working smoke detectors.

A fire investigation officer also attended the incident.