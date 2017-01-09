Foster families in Leeds enjoy festive treats

Children in foster families enjoyed a range of festive treats over the Christmas period, thanks to Child Friendly Leeds ambassadors.

Businesses and groups across the city arranged parties, cinema trips and discounted theatre tickets as a special thank you to families who foster through Leeds City Council.

The Land Securities team at White Rose Shopping Centre hosted a Christmas party, supported by stores such as the Hand Made Burger Company and Marks and Spencer. The children enjoyed a trip to see Santa and received a gift, paid for by the White Rose. The Land Securities team at Trinity Leeds Shopping Centre also organised a party and helped out by wrapping presents, decorating the management suite and building a grotto. Every foster carer took home a Lindt chocolate bear while the youngsters were given a toy, donated by the Entertainer.

Foster families were also invited to the Polar Express at Hyde Park Picture House, and were given free or discounted tickets to various festive events such as The Christmas Experience at Lotherton Hall, Cinderella at the Carriageworks theatre and the Snowman at Leeds Town Hall.

Coun Lisa Mulherin, executive member for children and families, said: “By organising events like this, our Child Friendly Leeds ambassadors are helping to give something back to our foster carers and the children they look after. These exceptional people provide an invaluable service, giving stable and supportive homes to children in care.”

To join the Child Friendly Leeds network,email childfriendlyleeds@leeds.gov.uk or visit www.childfriendlyleeds.co.uk