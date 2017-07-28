Forward Leeds Family Plus team to run summer activities

Drug and alcohol service Forward Leeds has a range of holiday fun lined up for families.

Its Family Plus team help and support clients and their families through their recovery journey from substance issues.

The organisation will be running activities for clients and their families across the city throughout August. This includes animal handling days, picnics and games in the park as well as gardening and nature days. As well as running groups and activities to enable families to spend positive time together, they work with children of clients directly to provide assistance and explore wellbeing.