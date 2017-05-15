Former Leeds United stars put best foot forward at city’s Half Marathon

three former Leeds United stars were back in the city this weekend putting their best foot forward for charity.

Gary Kelly, Stephen McPhail, and Kevin Sharp took part in Sunday’s Leeds Half Marathon.

Kells completed the course in 02:05:53; McPhail in 02:05:51 and Sharpy in 02:25:46.

Gary Kelly made 430 appearances for the Whites between 1992 and 1997 while Stephen McPhail made 78 appearances scoring three goals during his seven years with the club.

Left back Kevin Sharp made 18 appearances for Leeds United between 1992 and 1995 before moving onto Wigan Athletic.

They were running to raise money for five-year-old Coopa who was has a condition which means she is unable to walk or even stand unaided.

Coopa was born seven weeks premature which left her on a high dependacy ward needing help to breathe for two weeks.

A fundraising drive aims to cover the cost of a life changing operation which help Coopa get back on her feet.

For more details find ‘Coopa’s Wish to Walk’ on facebook.

REPLAY: YEP FACEBOOK LIVE FROM START OF LEEDS HALF MARATHON