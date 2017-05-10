Former Leeds United manager sporting new look ahead of ‘football to Amsterdam’ charity challenge

Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson is sporting a new look for the summer as he prepares to put in the miles to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

Grayson, now manager at PNE, has gone for the shaven-headed look, and has posted a photograph on his charity Twitter account.

Next month, he is doing the ‘Football to Amsterdam’ charity bike ride, an event he did two years ago in the aftermath of PNE’s play-off final victory at Wembley. The new haircut could make him more aerodynamic as he puts in the miles between Barnsley and Holland. Grayson has already raised around £10,000 for Prostate Cancer UK this year. PNE’s community day at Deepdale on April 30, which featured a game between a Grayson XI and a fans’ team, was a big fund-raiser. The Lilywhites boss also hosted a charity gala ball in Leeds in March.

Grayson began his work for Prostate Cancer UK after the death of a close friend from the illness. Raising awareness of the condition is a big part of his efforts.

Grayson said: “I got a letter from a Preston fan the other week. Due to my campaigning, he had gone for a check-up and been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“They caught it at an e arly stage and he said going for the check-up had saved his life. “You can raise as much money as you want but the awareness is the biggest thing. “When you are doing the bike rides and playing in the football games, your body aches afterwards but that is nothing compared to what people with the illness are going through.”

Grayson has been back on his bike over the last few weeks to get in condition for the ride to Amsterdam. “This time we are setting off from Barnsley’s ground – two years ago the start was in London,” said Grayson. “We do 75 miles on the first day from Barnsley to Hull and catch the ferry to Holland. “Then it is 75 miles from where we land over there to Amsterdam. “At least with doing the northern leg I won’t have to go to Colchester’s ground like last time – we had lost there on the final day of the season which was painful. “I’ve been doing bits and bobs of training, probably been out on the bike a dozen times or so. “Some of those hills in the Ribble Valley where I live don’t exactly entice you out for a ride!”