Former Leeds United footballer Robbie Rogers to appear in documentary about sexuality in football

Former Leeds United footballer Robbie Rogers is to speak about his experiences of homophobia in the game in a new TV documentary.

American Rogers will make an appearance in the BBC's Hate in the Beautiful Game, which explores the lack of protection and support for gay footballers in the sport.

The 30-year-old became only the second professional footballer to come out as gay while playing in a British league, and after returning to his home country to join LA Galaxy, became the first openly gay athlete to appear in any of the US's major professional sports competitions.

There are currently no footballers who have publicly identified themselves as gay playing professionally in England, and the documentary is presented by former Wales rugby union international Gareth Thomas, who came out in 2009.

Thomas, who captained his country and was also capped for the British and Irish Lions, explores attitudes among fans towards homosexuality, and witnesses casual, entrenched homophobia on the terraces during matches.

The Cardiff City fan speaks about the unease he felt in the past attending his team's games, and his fear of speaking out against the abuse he overheard in the stands.

Gareth Thomas: Hate in the Beautiful Game is on BBC Two on Sunday (August 6) at 10:30pm.