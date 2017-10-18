Former Kaiser Chief’s debut solo single is Suitable for further listening

He first found fame sitting behind the drum kit for Leeds indie rockers Kaiser Chiefs.

But now Nick Hodgson, who quit the band five years ago, is moving front and centre of the stage with the release of his debut solo single, Suitable.

Nick Hodgson on stage with Kaiser Chiefs at Leeds Town Hall in 2005.

Nick has been busy writing and producing since leaving the Kaisers, lending his talents to hits for the likes of Mark Ronson, John Newman and Shirley Bassey.

But earlier this year he decided to explore a new avenue after realising, as he puts it, that he “suddenly felt like I was writing for myself”.

He added: “I’d spent years writing music for other people to sing and collaborate on, but this was a strange feeling – I was going to write this for me.”

Nick plays all the instruments on Suitable, which is the first offering from a solo album that is due for release next year.

The woozily psychedelic track was co-produced at home in London with Dave McCracken, whose CV includes work with big names such as Depeche Mode and Ian Brown.

Nick said: “It’s basically about my wife and also my post-Kaiser life, which is much calmer and more serene than it was. I love lush production and dreamy imagery.”

The video for Suitable, meanwhile, was filmed on an iPhone as the sun came up one morning in July.

Nick was a founder member of the Kaisers and, as their main songwriter, penned indie anthems such as I Predict A Riot and Ruby.

Announcing his departure in 2012, he said he was “moving on” and wished the rest of the band “the very best”.

Kaisers guitarist Andrew White and Robert Harvey, former singer with Leeds band The Music, feature on Nick’s new album.

He will play his first solo show as support to Wakefield band The Cribs at Hyde Park’s Brudenell Social Club on December 18.