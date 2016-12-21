Food hamper donations for Leeds families in need

Food hampers have been given out to struggling Leeds families who may not able to look forward to presents and extravagant meals this Christmas.

Staff and volunteers from Affinity Sutton Housing Association visited some of the poorest residents in Killingbeck and Halton Moor yesterday with parcels of pasta, coffee and tinned food to help them get through a tough time of year.

This month the YEP has relaunched its Feed a Family campaign and we are calling on our readers to donate to our city’s foodbanks.

Neighbourhood investment officer Jess Duggal said: Affinity Sutton Housing Association is hoping to spread a little bit of cheer, joy and festive spirit to some of their tenants this Christmas by offering food hampers to those who may be struggling to make ends meet.

“At this time of year, most people look forward to opening presents, family get-togethers and having a nice meal however for some people, they will not be in a position to have such luxuries.

“Let’s put it this way – it has been the case for a while and it is not going away. It’s sad, especially in these times.”

Workers at the housing association identified the households which would benefit the most from the food parcels and delivered them with help from young volunteers.

The YEP has teamed up with the Trussell Trust for its campaign.

The charity’s foodbanks across the city are looking for food parcels containing cereal, soup, pasta, rice, pasta sauce, beans, tinned meat, tinned vegetables, tea, coffee, tinned fruit and biscuits.

Donations can be made to the Trussell Leeds South and East drop-off point at Unit 16, Ashbrooke Business Park, Parkside Lane. The Leeds North and West drop-off point is at 62a Burley Road.

Visit leedsnorthandwest.foodbank.org.uk and leedssouthandeast.foodbank.org.uk for more details.