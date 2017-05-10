Food delivery app UberEATS launches in Leeds

Taxi app Uber has launched its food delivery service in Leeds this week.

Over 50 restaurants and takeaways across the city centre have signed up for the app, which allows customers to order and pay for food via their smartphones before it is delivered by Uber couriers.

Leeds names involved in the first wave of the launch include Bar Soba, MyLahore, Wrap It Up and Barburrito. and the service is available daily from 11am-11pm.

App users simply enter their location, browse menus, place an order, schedule a delivery time, track its progress and wait for it to arrive via a moped or cycle courier.

There is no minimum order and you can also customise your choices.

The initial delivery radius includes the city centre, Hunslet, Holbeck, Armley, Woodhouse, Burley, Headingley, Meanwood, Chapeltown, Chapel Allerton, Moortown, Oakwood and parts of Harehills and Roundhay.

More areas of the city and further restaurants will be added as the service expands in the coming weeks.