Foley’s takes pub of the year accolade

Out of more than 400 beer spots in Leeds, Foley’s Tap House has been named the Leeds CAMRA Pub of the Year.

A special presentation of the award was made in the simple, old-fashioned watering hole on The Headrow on Wednesday night.

The range at Foley’s includes 12 real ales, nine guest craft beer lines, 24 traditional ciders and around 100 world beers and it is this selection that led to the real ale campaign group picking the pub as its overall winner this year.

Previously Foley’s has won the best cider pub accolade.

It will now go forward as one of six finalists in the national Best Beer Pub category at the Great British Pub awards.

Manager Jason Allison said: “We’ve put in a lot of hard work over the last couple of years to make Foley’s an all-round great pub so it’s fantastic to have some recognition for our efforts.

“We’ve gone the extra mile with big annual beer and cider festivals to really put something special together for our customers.”

Tony Jenkins, chair of Leeds CAMRA, added Foley’s was a worthy winner and competition was close in Leeds due to its thriving beer scene.