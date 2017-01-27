Flowers laid in quiet Leeds street at the centre of murder investigation

A woman buys groceries from the local shop. Children play in a school yard during morning break. Neighbours chat over the fence.

Every day scenes from an every day street.

Police at the incident scene on Gathorne Terrace in Leeds. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

But four sections of Gathorne Terrace, in the Harehills area of Leeds have been cordoned off with uniformed police manning all four sides.

A white tent covers the front of a barber's shop while scenes of crime officers carry out painstakingly detailed forensic searches.

This is also now the scene of a shooting and a murder investigation.

Brother of Leeds United striker dies after 'targeted' shooting outside city barber shop



Flowers have been placed in the street. One had the heartbreaking message: "Daddy You Was Taken Too Soon, Love You Millions, Xavia"

The scene of the incident in Gathorne Terrace, Harehills.

One resident said: "I had gone to Bradford and came back about 2pm and there were police everywhere and I just thought 'what's going on?'. I was so surprised."

Uprise Powell added: "It does not change my feelings about living here but it is not a nice thing to see. It is awful."

West Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning that they have launched a murder inquiry following the shooting yesterday afternoon.

At 1.20pm on Thursday, police received reports that a man had been shot outside a barber's.

Flowers left at the scene.

When emergency services arrived, they found a 19-year-old man seriously injured. He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead later that evening.