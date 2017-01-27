Flowers laid in quiet Leeds street at the centre of murder investigation

A woman buys groceries from the local shop. Children play in a school yard during morning break. Neighbours chat over the fence.
Every day scenes from an every day street.
But four sections of Gathorne Terrace, in the Harehills area of Leeds have been cordoned off with uniformed police manning all four sides.
A white tent covers the front of a barber's shop while scenes of crime officers carry out painstakingly detailed forensic searches.
This is also now the scene of a shooting and a murder investigation.
Brother of Leeds United striker dies after 'targeted' shooting outside city barber shop
Flowers have been placed in the street. One had the heartbreaking message: "Daddy You Was Taken Too Soon, Love You Millions, Xavia"
One resident said: "I had gone to Bradford and came back about 2pm and there were police everywhere and I just thought 'what's going on?'. I was so surprised."
Uprise Powell added: "It does not change my feelings about living here but it is not a nice thing to see. It is awful."
West Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning that they have launched a murder inquiry following the shooting yesterday afternoon.
At 1.20pm on Thursday, police received reports that a man had been shot outside a barber's.
When emergency services arrived, they found a 19-year-old man seriously injured. He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead later that evening.
