Flipping great opportunity for skateboarders in Leeds town

Skateboarders will be flying high later this month with the help of Garforth and District Lions.

Members of the Lions have teamed up with an organisation called Sk8 Safe to offer free skateboard coaching by qualified instructors at Glebelands Skateboard Park in Garforth on Saturday, May 27.

Each session will last for an hour and will be tailored to specific age ranges and abilities.

To book a place, e-mail garforthsk8@gmail.com with the name of the attendee as well as their age and preferred time slot.

Leeds-based Sk8 Safe is one of the UK’s leading providers of skateboard coaching. It works to promote awareness of skate park safety and also aims to improve the self-esteem of young people on its courses.

Lions clubs are volunteering organisations which collectively boast more than a million members in about 200 countries.