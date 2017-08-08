Flats plan approved at Leeds shopping centre building

Have your say

A long-vacant office block which overlooks Bramley Shopping Centre is to be turned into flats.

The four-storey Viewpoint building will be transformed inside to create 36 homes in the upper three floors.

Leeds City Council approved the plan, which was submitted by a developer named as R Klair, last week.

A report by council planners reads: “It is considered that the proposals, whilst raising some concerns about the size and quality of some of the units, will bring a prominent building which has been vacant for some years back into use as much-needed housing.”

Plans involve making 11 one-bedroom units, three two-bedroom homes, and 22 studio apartments.

The ground floor, which contains retail units, is not subject to the application.

In supporting notes submitted with plans, developers said that the “change of use will result in the beneficial reuse of a prominent vacant building.”

They added: “The building has been marketed as offices for some time but [with] very little interest received.

“Due to the size, central location and accessibility to local public transport, the building is ideal for residential use.”

Nineteen spaces in the corner of the existing car park are to be reserved for tenants of the flats.

According to the council report: “Highways and Minerals Officers are satisfied that the proposal is in a sustainable location and will not introduce or exacerbate demand for on-street parking or increased vehicle movements over that of the lawful office use.”

The 1960s building is constructed from prefabricated concrete panels with recessed windows in the ‘Brutalist’ style.