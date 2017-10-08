Five tips to keep your pet safe this fireworks season

Every year eight million pets suffer in the UK because of fireworks and although Guy Fawkes might be a lot of fun for spectators, for pets it can be a painful and frightening time.
Here is some useful advice:
Every year eight million pets suffer in the UK because of fireworks and although Guy Fawkes might be a lot of fun for spectators, for pets it can be a painful and frightening time.
Here is some useful advice:
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.