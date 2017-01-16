Five things: Leeds Cathedral

Think you kniow Leeds Cathedral? Think again.

The cathedral is also known as St Anne’s Cathedral and is the seat of the Roman Catholic Bishop of Leeds.

The original cathedral was located in St Anne’s Church but was demolished around 1900. The current building on Cookridge Street was completed in 1904, and was restored in 2006.

The youngest organist at the cathedral, Henry Alban Chambers, was just eleven years old at the time of his appointment.

Leeds Cathedral is small due to its restricted city centre site and was designed to have a simple and conventional layout.

The organ in the cathedral was manufactured in 1904 by one of the most prominent English organ builders at the time, Norman and Beard. It was restored in 2010.