Five ideas to avoid Christmas cabin fever in Leeds

Christmas cabin fever kicking in? Here are five ideas for getting out and about over the holiday season.

Leeds Liverpool Canal: There is a total of 127 miles of waterway and you can get on the walkway at various points such as Granary Wharf in the city centre.

Rodley Nature Reserve: Venture upstream on the banks of the River Aire and take a short stroll around the water on pram friendly paths.

Harewood House: If the main house is closed there are 100 acres of gardens, plants from around the world and an adventure playground.

Meanwood Valley Trail: Seven miles from Woodhouse Moor to Golden Acre Park, split into sections with a bit of local history thrown in along the way.

City centre wander: When not on the commute take the time to see notable buildings such as Corn Exchange, Market hall and Grand Theatre.

