Five dead in M6 crash between Stoke and Stafford

Five people have died on the M6 in Staffordshire after a crash involving a lorry and a car.

The motorway remains closed after the collision which happened between Stoke-on-Trent and Stafford in the early hours of Wednesday.

Staffordshire Police said the affected southbound carriageway, between junction 15 and junction 14, would be closed for a long time.

One person has been left critically injured after the collision happened at about 4.30am.

A detailed police investigation is now under way to piece together the circumstances of the crash.

Highways England said the motorway is expected to remain shut until at least this afternoon.

Delays stretched back to junction 16 and motorists are being urged to find an alternative route.