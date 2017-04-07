Five dead after truck ploughs into shoppers in Stockholm

At least five people are dead and many more injured after a terror attack which saw a hijacked lorry plough into pedestrians in Stockholm.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said it appeared the crash was “a terror attack” and the country’s intelligence service said there was “a large number of injured”.

People look on at the scene after a truck crashed into a department store injuring several people in central Stockholm, Sweden.

Mr Lofven said a suspect had been arrested in connection with the attack.

Blood stains were visible on the streets along with bodies covered in blankets in the aftermath of the incident.

Paramedics could also be seen tending to the injured near the lorry, which was embedded in the corner of a shopping mall with its cab burning.

The incident was in Drottninggatan, a street in a busy shopping district in the centre of the Swedish capital.

The attack comes after trucks were used in terror attacks in Nice and Berlin last year and just two weeks after Muslim convert Khalid Masood ploughed his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London.