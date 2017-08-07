Fitness trainer's million step challenge to save friend's life

A Leeds personal trainer is recruiting local families to take part in a fitness challenge that will help to save a man's life.

Antony Newby, who runs the Trailblazer boot camps, is recruiting a group to climb one million steps together as part of the fundraising bid.

Participants of all ages are invited to Armley Park this Sunday, and Antony, of Bramley, is hoping that around 250 people will join him.

The park has 161 stone steps, meaning each runner will only have to go up and down the flight 13 times to achieve the total.

The challenge has been arranged in aid of 48-year-old Mark Bonny, also of Bramley, who is suffering from stage four kidney cancer. Although his tumours are currently too large to be operated on by NHS surgeons, Mark's friends are raising £15,000 to pay for a series of private treatment options which could extend his life.

Antony has organised the step challenge twice in the past for other charitable causes.

The event runs from 9am-6pm and all are welcome. Please wear suitable clothing and footwear if you are taking part in the step climb.

Donations will be collected on the day and there is also a Justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/benj?utm_id=107&utm_term=Nkr73K4ZD