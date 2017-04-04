Fitness gets a lot more fashionable

gym bunnies in Leeds care more about more than just bulging biceps and the calorie burn when they work out.

Hammersons, the firm that is behind the £165m retail and leisure development Victoria Gate, has been conducting research into the fitness trends and perceptions of shoppers and Leeds residents.

It found those in the Leeds area are keen beans when it comes to fitness, with 28 per cent doing exercise more than four times a week with the four top activities being running, the gym, cycling and swimming.

They are also being dubbed ‘Fitness Fashionistas’ with 47 per cent of respondents in agreement that looking good whilst working up a sweat is now a more significant factor. What’s more, results revealed that over a quarter of the Yorkshire region (28 per cent) believe it is just as important to maintain their sports wardrobe as it is their fashion wardrobe.

Fitness clothing even came out as the most important sports piece to invest in by two-fifths of respondents but despite this, Leeds locals are found to spend 12 per cent less than the national average on a single item of sportswear – £33.50 compared to the national average of £38.00 per item.

Fitness in Leeds for city dwellers and workers is increasingly accessible with at least ten traditional gym facilities in the immediate city centre as well as park runs, outdoor classes, camps and specialist trends such as Barrecore. More outlets are also selling fitness gear from own brand to designer labels.

James Bailey, General Manager of Victoria Leeds, said: “It’s not surprising that Leeds gym-goers are paying more and more attention to their sporting looks: we’ve seen a huge demand in items of leisure-wear and don’t see it slowing down any time soon.”