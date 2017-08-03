Search

Firefighters tackling blaze at Ossett halal meat business

Firefighters have been called to Yorkshire Halal Meat Suppliers Limited in Ossett. Picture: Google
Drivers have reported seeing smoke billowing from an Ossett business tonight as fire crews tackle a blaze in one of the buildings.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said its crews had been called to Yorkshire Halal Meat Suppliers shortly before 6pm to reports of a fire.

The site lies just off the A638 Wakefield Road which connects Dewsbury and Wakefield.

A fire service spokeswoman said six engines were currently at the scene.

