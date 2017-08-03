Firefighters tackling blaze at Ossett halal meat business

Drivers have reported seeing smoke billowing from an Ossett business tonight as fire crews tackle a blaze in one of the buildings.
West Yorkshire Fire Service said its crews had been called to Yorkshire Halal Meat Suppliers shortly before 6pm to reports of a fire.
The site lies just off the A638 Wakefield Road which connects Dewsbury and Wakefield.
A fire service spokeswoman said six engines were currently at the scene.
