Firefighters free driver trapped in car after crash near Calverley golf club

A driver was cut free from her car by firefighters after crashing into a lamppost in Calverley this morning.

Emergency services were called to Woodhall Hills Golf Club in Woodhall Road shortly after 7.20am.

Fire crews from Bradford rescued the 37-year-old woman from the wreckage of the silver Ford Ka before she was taken to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

A police spokesman said the woman's injuries were not believed to be serious, but she was suffering neck pain.

The road was closed until around 9.40am while oil from the crash was cleaned up and a gritter was deployed to clear ice.