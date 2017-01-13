Firefighters free driver after car smash in Leeds

A driver was trapped in her car this morning after it was involved in a collision.

The black Audi A3 and a silver Volkswagen Golf crashed in Sheepscar Street South, Sheepscar, shortly after 9.30am.

Firefighters from Hunslet rescued the driver of the Audi, lifting her through the driver's side door on a spinal board.

A police spokesman said the 47-year-old woman had been taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution after suffering what appeared to be minor injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 44-year-old man, was not injured.