Firefighters cut railing after child's finger gets stuck in Leeds and follow ambulance to continue rescue

Firefighters in Leeds had to cut off a piece of railing that a child's finger was stuck in - and then followed an ambulance crew to continue the extraction.

West Yorkshire Fire Service was called out to Littlemoor Crescent in Pudsey, where a youngster was stuck in a metal railing.

A technical rescue crew from Cleckheaton cut off a piece of the railing that the child’s finger was stuck into, then followed the ambulance to hospital to continue with the extrication with medical intervention.

A crew from Stanningley also attended.