Firefighters called to Leeds block of flats after chip pan catches fire

Emergency services were called to a block of flats in Leeds this afternoon when a chip pan caught fire.

Fire engines from Stanningley, Leeds and Hunslet were sent to Burnsall Croft in Pinfold Lane, Armley, at around 2.10pm along with supporting officers.

They found the fire had been put out by the time they arrived, but used positive pressure ventilation fans to clear the smoke which had built up.

An ambulance was also requested for a man suffering from smoke inhalation.