Firefighters called as blaze engulfs bedroom of Leeds home

Firefighters were called to Lady Beck Close in Leeds city centre this morning. Picture: Google

A man has been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in Leeds city centre this morning.

Crews were called to Ladybeck Close at around 10.25am as flames engulfed a bedroom in a property.

Firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reels to put out the blaze, before using positive pressure ventilation fans to clear the smoke.

A spokesman said an ambulance had been requested for one male casualty who was suffering slight smoke inhalation.

He added that there had been no smoke detectors in the home.

