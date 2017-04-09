Firefighters called as blaze engulfs bedroom of Leeds home

A man has been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in Leeds city centre this morning.

Crews were called to Ladybeck Close at around 10.25am as flames engulfed a bedroom in a property.

Firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reels to put out the blaze, before using positive pressure ventilation fans to clear the smoke.

A spokesman said an ambulance had been requested for one male casualty who was suffering slight smoke inhalation.

He added that there had been no smoke detectors in the home.