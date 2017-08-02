Search

Firefighters called amid concern over burning smell in Leeds block of flats

Firefighters were called out to flats in Elmwood Lane, Sheepscar. Picture: Google
Four fire engines and an aerial rescue pump were sent to high-rise flats in Leeds this evening after reports of a burning smell.

West Yorkshire Fire Service was alerted to the smell on the second floor of the block of flats in Elmwood Lane, Sheepscar, at around 7.50pm.

A spokesman said: "Upon investigations this proved to be fumes from an incense burner which gave cause for alarm but did not cause smoke detectors to activate."

It has prompted the service to reissue fire safety advice for tenants living in high rise flats.

