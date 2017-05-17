Fire on Ilkley Moor was started by a barbecue

A wildfire which ripped across part of Ilkley Moor was caused by a disposable barbecue.

West Yorkshire Police have now investigated the cause of the May 10 blaze, which took place on a warm, dry evening in the White Wells area.

They confirmed that the fire, which saw crews use firebreaks to stop the flames spreading, started after a barbecue was carelessly disposed of.

Ilkley station commander Mick Fox said:

“People should not be having barbecues on the moorland.

“This fire shows the potential consequences of such behaviour and as we get into the summer months we urge people to be vigilant and help protect our precious moorland.

“Please also dispose of rubbish responsibly and take care to discard cigarettes with care.”