Fire investigation underway after takeaway blaze

An investigation is underway after a fire at a building containing two takeaways.

Fire crews from Pontefract, South Kirkby and Wakefield were called to the Market Street and Cross Hill area of Hemsworth at around 7am this morning.

Police and the ambulance service also attended.

Firefighters had to force their way through a roller shutter, gate and secure door to access the building and begin work to tackle the blaze.

The fire has now been extinguished and the investigation team for West Yorkshire Fire is trying to establish its cause.

Watch Commander at South Kirkby Fire Station Al Senior said: “The property contains a kebab and fish and chip shop on the ground floor and a Chinese takeaway on the first floor.

“The building was fully secure and we had to force entry.

“Smoke affected two other properties including the nearby George and Dragon pub.

“Three people self-evacuated from the pub and suffered from smoke inhalation. They were given Oxygen at the scene and took themselves to hospital to get checked out.”