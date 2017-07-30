Fire-hit north Leeds club bowling re-opens doors

A historic bowling club will next month open a brand new clubhouse after their previous hut was ravaged by fire.

The blaze last September competely detroyed the faciltiies at Potternewton Park Bowling Club, leaving them without a kitchen or toilets and forced to play all their games away from home.

Date: 26th July 2017. Picture James Hardisty. Potternewton Park Bowling Club, Harehills Lane, Leeds. Pictured Members of Potternewton Park Bowling Club playing against Gildersome Bowling Club.

It also led to the loss of 100-year-old photographs and memorabilia which had been housed in the clubhouse.

But next month, the club will hold the official opening of the new clubhouse, which has been built with funding by owners Leeds City Council.

Howard Josephson, secretary of the bowling club, based on Harehills Lane, also thanked Lord Mayor Jane Dowson (Lab, Chapel Allerton), for being “instrumental” in helping the organisation get back on its feet.

He said: “It’s taken a long time but we’re now able to provide tea and coffees, instead of just providing the opposition with water and a portaloo.

“We can now give them proper facilities.”

Coun Dowson said: “To see the former clubhouse at Potternewton Park destroyed by a fire last year was a truly shocking incident and a real blow for members of the historic bowling club, which has been in existence for over 100 years.

“It is therefore fantastic news that thanks to the hard work of the council a new clubhouse has now been built

“I look forward as Lord Mayor to attending the official opening later next month.”

The official opening will take place on August 16, from 12.30pm and coincides with the club’s annual trophy fixture.

Refreshments will be available at the event.

The club are also looking for new members and can be contacted on 0113 2694240.