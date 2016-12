A Leeds pub caught fire in the early hours of the morning today (Wednesday).

Six fire engines were called to the White Hart pub, Main Street, Pool In Wharfedale, near Otley, at 01:30am.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the call came after a blaze broke out in part of the pub's kitchen.

Firefighters were still on scene extinguishing the flames at 03.30am.

The service said around a quarter of the kitchen was involved in the fire.