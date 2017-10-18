Search

Fire breaks out at derelict Leeds pub as licence suspension comes to end

The George IV pub in Hunslet, Leeds, prior to its closure. Picture: Google
An investigation has begun into the cause of a fire which broke out at a derelict pub in Leeds last night.

The George IV pub in Hunslet closed in July when its licence was suspended amid concerns that it was being used as a weapons and drugs den.

After hearing evidence from police on July 18, a Leeds City Council panel ordered a three month suspension which would have expired today.

However, firefighters were called to the pub in Grove Road at around midnight following reports of a blaze.

Crews from Leeds and Hunslet found the first floor and roof were alight.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and used two large jets to put out the flames.

A West Yorkshire Fire service spokeswoman said the cause of the fire was now under investigation.

