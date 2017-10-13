Final Monarch plane leaves Leeds Bradford Airport

It was a poignant moment for former staff and customers of low-cost airline Monarch.

The last of the airline's planes based at Leeds Bradford Airport has left to begin the next chapter of its operational life.

The empty aircraft, registered G-zbap, took off at 1.40pm on Friday for the final time in Monarch livery. It is thought to be heading for Norway following the airline's collapse.

Monarch's 35-strong fleet are likely to be sold or leased to other airlines, having been grounded since the start of the month.

The pilot of another Monarch plane performed a farewell 'wing wave' gesture when departing the Leeds Bradford runway for Shannon in Ireland earlier this month.

Photographer Andrew Easby captured this image of the plane leaving. Follow him on Twitter @AndrewEasby1