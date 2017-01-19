Films in running for awards

films by Leeds Beckett University students have been shortlisted in the regional round of national awards.

‘Juiced’, produced and directed by Adam Marseille, and ‘Man On Bike’, directed by Matteo Palmas and produced by Camilo Angelo Verastegui, have both made the final cut in the factual category of the Royal Television Society (RTS) regional Student Awards 2017.

All three students are in their second year of the BA (Hons) Filmmaking degree at the Northern Film School.

Man On Bike is a nine-minute documentary about a man and his troubled, unconditional love for bicycles.

Matteo said: “With a makeshift workshop in his back garden, David looks like any other middle-aged dad with a sad hobby. But it turns out there is much more to it. David has darker, more profound reasons to spend so much time in the shed. Following a terrible accident and several weeks in a coma, David fights his fears day-in, day-out: polishing, fixing and rebuilding, finding his way through the darkness.”

Juiced is a 12-minute film about a man named Kurt and his use of anabolic steroids.

Adam, originally from Huddersfield, said: “The film is about steroids, but really it’s about obsession, delusion and vanity. Steroids is just the front. The real star of the show is Kurt. I found Kurt while I was on holiday in Thailand in January, 2016. As I spent more time with him, I realised how much of a performer he was, but it was when he openly started talking about taking steroids, without a care in the world, that I realised I was going to make a film about him.”

The films will be screened at Sheffield United Football Club on February 22. Each category winner will progress to the national RTS Student Awards.