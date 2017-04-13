Film review: The Sense Of An Ending (15)

Elegantly adapted from Julian Barnes’ 2011 Booker Prize-winning novel by British playwright Nick Payne, The Sense Of An Ending is a delicately calibrated drama about a retired father, whose cosy suburban bubble is burst

by evidence of a misdeed from his university days.

The past catches up with us all eventually.

In director Ritesh Batra’s elegiac film, this ticking time bomb detonates with devastating force, driving a quietly spoken, unassuming man to stalk an old flame he wronged 50 years earlier.

The narrative oscillates between the two timeframes, piecing together fragmented details into a mosaic of regret and atonement.

Oscar winner Jim Broadbent is the film’s emotional core, delivering a subtle, nuanced performance that radiates calm when events around him seem to be spiralling out of control.

He meticulously exposes chinks in his character’s brittle armour.

The Sense Of An Ending is constructed on the solid foundation of Barnes’ novel.

The impetuosity of hormone-addled youth in flashbacks contrasts with the weary resignation of retirement, laced with gentle humour, like when one of elderly Anthony’s friends gleefully asserts that Facebook “is a boon for us widowers”.

The steady tick tock of time heals most wounds, but selective memory is a wonderful balm.

Rating: 7/10