Fifteen fire crews tackle huge building blaze in Bradford

Firefighters were tackling a huge blaze at a large building in Bradford this morning

Fifteen crews rushed to the site at Hall Lane at 5.12am.

Two aerial appliances were sent to the scene along with support from across the brigade.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service this morning said: "Current position is as follows – 2 aerial appliances, 4 breathing apparatus, 4 large jets, and 1 ground monitor jet are being used to extinguish the fire."