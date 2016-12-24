Festive appeal helps 23,000 kids thanks to YEP readers

More than 23,000 children across West Yorkshire will have a Christmas to remember thanks to the YEP readers and fundraisers across the county who donated gifts to a festive campaign.

Drop off points across West Yorkshire, which have included offices, retailers and shopping centres, have been collecting gifts for the past four weeks for Cash for Kids’s Mission Christmas appeal to ensure no child goes without a present this year.

A total of 23,396 children were helped by the campaign.

Lisa Sullivan, Radio Aire’s Cash for Kids charity manager, said: “We are so proud of everyone who has helped us this year making this the most successful Mission Christmas campaign ever. It is truly heartbreaking knowing a child that lives near you will wake up on Christmas morning with nothing and this has touched everyone’s hearts.

“We are absolutely overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of the public this year.

“We owe a huge thanks to all of our sponsors, supporters, readers of the YEP, listeners and to the hundreds of volunteers who made all this become possible. We’ve even had children themselves buying gifts with their pocket money and bringing them into Radio Aire.”