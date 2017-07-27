Festival fever set to sweep South Bank

An all-day street party is set to take over one of the newly regenerated parts of the city’s South Bank.

Music, food and festivities will see the Round Foundry area on Water Lane transformed into a live music stage as well as a hub for bars and independent street food traders.

Holbeck hotspots including The Cross Keys, The Midnight Bell and Northern Monk Brew Co will be on hand to offer liquid refreshment while the Midnight Bell’s sprawling courtyard will be home to the South Bank Social family area and a plethora of local musicians and DJs will perform outside The Cross Keys all day.

Out Of The Woods and David Street Café will spill onto Water Lane to provide a delicious offering of local food and Motive8, The Round Foundry’s gym, will run an array of activities for fitness fanatics and families alike.

There will also be chance to indulge in a spot of retail therapy as Northern Craft brings arts and crafts stalls to the Saw Mill Yard cobbles.

Festival fever, on Saturday August 28 is being backed by Leeds City Council, which says the event will pave the way for more in the area.

Coun Richard Lewis, executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, said: “This will help to showcase the massive, untapped potential of the South Bank area and the importance of its ongoing transformation.

“Part of the vision behind South Bank is to bring business together in one of Europe’s largest and most ambitious regeneration schemes, providing a glimpse of what we hope it can become in the future.”