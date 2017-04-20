Fears over plan near 12th century Leeds church

HIstoric England has objected to a controversial plan for up to 100 homes and a school near a 12th century Adel church of “exceptional national significance”.

A report drafted by planning officers for tomorrow’s Leeds City Council South and West Plans Panel has recommended that the Hallam Land Management Limited and Barrett David Wilson Homes outline proposals, for fields to the east of Otley Road near the Church of St John the Baptist, are delegated for approval.

But Emma Sharpe, assistant inspector of historic buildings and areas at Historic England, has written a second letter of objection.

She said: “The Church of St John the Baptist, Adel has exceptional national significance as one of the finest examples of twelfth-century church buildings in the country.

“The setting of the church retains a strong rural character, which enables an appreciation of its early origins and isolated position, as well as the rural nature of the conservation area to the south and west.”

The objection continues: “The proposed development would harm the significance of the church and the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

A Leeds City Council spokesperson has said that the site is included on its Site Allocations Plan homes blueprint but that it is for the panel to discuss and then make a decision.

Mark Johnson, planning consultant for both developers, has welcomed the proposals being recommended for approval.

Tomorrow’s meeting takes place at Civic Hall from 1.30pm.