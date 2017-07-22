Fashion: Autumn/winter ‘17 - the key catwalk trends to look out for

Dressing up is back for the autumn with smart glamour characterising new season trends. Stephanie Smith picks out the looks you need to know about for AW17.

Get your proportions right, and everything else will follow. This is the key message for the coming autumn/winter fashion season, when bold, innovative tailoring and oversized shapes drive the new looks.

The fluted hem dress: Dubbed the go-anywhere dress , with a flirty yet elegant kick-out hem bouncing mid calf level (or just above the knee, or indeed just above the ankle), moving from day to night in satin, silks and velvets, worn with heels or knee-high boots. Works in print as at Isabel Marant or in rich silk tones, as in Valentinos intense mustard offering. The Erdem Autumn/Winter 2017 London Fashion Week show at the Old Selfridge's Hotel, London: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Suiting is relaxed, and yet smarter than ever, with both retro Seventies’ wide lapel and trouser shapes, and a chic minimalism, in fine wools with asymmetric pared-back and contrasting lengths of hem.

Texture goes ultra-luxe with plush velvets and cords, heavy satins, dense furry fabrics and soft leathers.

Colours are rich and tonal, often from head to toe, from bold red to mustard bright, with camel and brown tailoring giving a sleek edge.

And then there is shine, with crystals, sequins and glitter (especially on boots).

Power red: Undeniably THE colour of autumn/winter 2017. Seen at Victoria Beckham, Proenza Schouler and many others. Look out for key statement pieces  the big red coat (strong and tailored or oversized and furry); the red midi dress (Victoria Beckham  note the flouncy tiers, teamed with a black jacket and knee-high boots) and Valentino, designed with pink lace panels  pink and red is a thing again. Red, ruffled, below the knee dress, teamed with black jacket and knee-high boots. A striking and wearable look for Victoria Beckham, see at New York Fashion Week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) The Victoria Beckham collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

These are the key trends you need to know about.

Let the new season of style get under way...

Contemporary tonal tweeds: Fine tweeds in earthy tones are given a modernist, structured approach with clean lines and asymmetric shapes at Balenciaga and utility style tailoring at Stella McCartney, teaming mini skirts with buttoned-up shirts and topping with a long flared coat. Stella McCartney in Paris showing chic utility looks in tailored tonals matching tweed. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Dazzle boots (left): Sparkle and shine. Chanel sent out space-age silver styles paired with tweed suit, which will take you out of this world and Rihanna has been seen in Saint Laurents shiny boots. Its part of a more general magpie trend featuring sequins and full-on razzle-dazzle. Chanel pairs mono tweed tailoring with dazzling boots. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Rich velvet: Velvet is the fabric in a season of luxe texture and toning shades. Look out for jewel-tone formalwear and tailoring (ideal dressing for an autumn wedding guest). Max Mara teamed red velvet wide tailored trousers with a toning red knit and furry great coat (head-to-toe tonal is key). Look out too for velvet in vibrant mustard, forest green and sapphire blue. Rich tonal look featuring velvet on the Max Mara catwalk in Milan (AP Photo/Luca Bruno).

Retro plaid (left): Plaid is given a flamboyant makeover with Seventies style cuts and bold and/or bright colours. Crafted into classic coats at Prada, statement pants at Tome, and even as a formal gown at Jenny Packham. Then again, we got chunky red and black tartan looks with gold detailing from Balmain. Statement plaid looks with retro shapes on the Paris catwalk from Paul Smith. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Utility blues (right): Another It colour for the season. Dior presented soft, washed-out denim workwear, including boiler-suits (think World War II factory worker Rosie the Riveter), while languid blue moods were also found at Celine, Lemaire and Bottega Veneta (channeling Lauren Bacalls post-war elegance). Soft blue denim utility wear on the Paris catwalk from Christian Dior (AP Photo/Francois Mori).