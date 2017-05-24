Farsley Festival back again with art, food and music

Thousands of people are set to turn out for live music, arts, food and family activities at this year’s Farsley Festival.

The free event will take place on Saturday, June 24 between noon and 5pm at Hainsworth Park.

Co-organiser Ann-Marie Keighley, 36, said: “This year the theme is play so there’s going to be loads of activities.

“It’s not just toys, we will be playing games, playing with words, a theatre play and playing music.”

She added: “We’re encouraging everybody to have picnic.

“The ethos of the festival has always been that our community and further afield can come and not have to spend a penny if they don’t want to.”

A team of eight people organise the annual event which formerly took place on Town Street.

People who want to set up a stall should email lovefarsley@gmail.com