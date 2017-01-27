Fancy abseiling 269ft down one of Leeds’ tallest buildings?

How do you fancy abseiling down one of the tallest buildings in Leeds and raising vital funds for charity at the same time?

Well the British Red Cross is offering people the chance to do just that on Sunday, May 21.

The charity wants people to take on the daunting task of abseiling down the MSV student accommodation building on Jacob Street - all 269ft of it - complete with fancy dress attire.

Helen Whale, Senior Community Fundraiser for the British Red Cross in Yorkshire, said: “The Leeds Abseil is such a fantastic event to be a part of.

“The atmosphere, as people build up the courage to take the plunge, is electric and utterly contagious.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to see this fantastic city from an alternative perspective.

“My advice would be to just go for it.

“The money you raise will make a real difference to people whose lives have been devastated by things like hospitalisation, house fires and flooding.”

The event is open to anyone aged 16 and over with training provided on the day by highly-experienced professionals.

Registration to the event is £10. To sign up, visit www.redcross.org.uk/LeedsAbseil.