Family 'very concerned' for missing Leeds mother

THE husband and daughter of a missing Leeds woman are appealing for help to find her as police continue to search for the 40-year-old.

Leeds CID are continuing a range of enquiries to find mother-of-one Svitlana Krasnoselska, who was last seen at her Micklefield home at about 5am on Monday April 3.

Svitlana, who is known to her friends as 'Lana' has a 19-year-old daughter Anatysia and husband Vafyl, who are both becoming increasingly concerned about her disappearance.

A significant amount of police enquiries remain ongoing by detectives including in Garforth and Aberford where they are putting up posters and speaking with residents.

Lana also has connections in the East End park area of Leeds where she lived for several months and officers are keen to speak with anyone who knew her there.

Svitlana, who was originally from Ukraine, is described as of medium build with dark shoulder length hair and is believed to be wearing a black coat with a fur hood. She was carrying a black handbag with metal circle detailing.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson of Leeds Districts CID, said: "Lana's family are growing very concerned about her unexpected disappearance as are the police. We would very much appeal to Lana or anyone who knows or has seen her to come forwards and let us all know she is OK.

"We do know that Lana lived in the Dunhill Rise area between September 2016 and March 2017 and I would like to speak with anyone who knew her during her time there also.

"A significant number of enquiries are ongoing and I would just ask anyone who can help us and her daughter and husband to come forwards now.

"Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 and quote log reference 716 of the 5th of April 2017."