Family’s tribute to loving father

Tributes have been paid to a “very special” grandfather who died after a road crash.

Gerald Warren, 81, was hit by a car in Horbury, on May 5.

The father-of-six and grandfather to 11 was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

His son Seymour Warren said: “He was very outgoing. Everybody loved him. He was always telling silly jokes and thought he was hilarious.

“Only last year, all the family went out for a meal for his birthday. He was having a great time and wanted to stay out so we took him to a night club!

“He was very active. He had a lot of years ahead of him.”

Mr Warren, also known as Jerry and Joe, was a retired miner who lived in the town.

In a statement released last Friday, his family said: “He liked to spend time in his greenhouse and garden. He also liked socialising in Wakefield, Ossett and Horbury with his friends and family. He loved to live life to the full and was loved by all who knew him.

“He had a great sense of humour and he will be very sadly missed by all who knew him. Gone but never forgotten, he was a very special dad and granddad.”

Mr Warren, was struck by a purple Chrysler PT Cruiser, which was travelling towards Ossett, on Westfield Road at about 7.45pm.

His funeral will take place at Wakefield Crematorium at 3pm on Wednesday, May 24.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 13170202928.